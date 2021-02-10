Yankton School Board member Kathryn Greeneway has turned in her nominating petition to run for another term with the Yankton School District 63-3 School Board.
The Press & Dakotan reported in January that school board vice-president Jill Sternquist’s and Greeneway’s seats are up for reelection in 2021. At the time, both indicated that they plan to run again.
Sternquist has not yet returned her nominating petition.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, nominating petitions for open school-board seats were available to candidates on Jan. 29 and must be returned by 5 p.m. Feb, 26.
If other candidates join the race, the vote will be held on April 13.
The last school board election in Yankton was in 2013.
