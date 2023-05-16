• On May 7, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a called from Kevin Schage, the Nebraska Department of Roads Supervisor of Hartington, stating someone had taken some millings from a pile at Highway 121 and 894 Road. It appeared as if someone took a loader full, with a tractor. The millings are property of Nebraska and not for the taking. If anyone has any information, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
• On May 10, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident in Verdigre at the intersection of 5th Avenue, near Herbert’s Feed and Grain. A white 2007 Freightliner truck, owned by Herbert Feed and Grain and driven by Joseph Wright of Creighton, was pulling a fertilizer trailer when it made a right turn and struck a light pole, breaking the pole. North Central Public Power District was on scene and secured the pole. Verdigre Fire also assisted at the scene until the pole was secure.
