October brings lots of fun at the Yankton Community Library.
Join the after-school activities in the meeting room at the Yankton Community Library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The after-school activities are intended for those in grades K-5. Each Thursday we have a different activity for you.
Thursday, Oct. 7, will be the monthly LEGO Club. You bring your imagination, and the library will provide the LEGOs. There will be larger blocks for preschoolers and regular LEGOs for the older kids. Once you are done with your creation, it will be displayed in the cabinet for everyone to see.
Thursday, Oct. 14, is the Afterschool Movie. This month will feature the movie “Scoob” (PG, 93 minutes). The movie will start at 3:30 p.m.
The Thursday STEM Club will be on Oct. 21. A park ranger from the Missouri National Recreational River will be teaching participants all about animal tracks and fur. Come and learn more about local wildlife.
Thursday, Oct. 28, we will be creating a spider web craft using Popsicle sticks and yarn.
