Bridging The Past And The Future
During a ceremony held Monday afternoon, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital CEO Doug Ekeren prepares to cut the ribbon for the opening of the new foot bridge at Westside Park while Kara Payer, vice president of mission services at the hospital, looks on.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A major part of the vision for Westside Park’s revitalization has officially become a reality.

Monday afternoon, city officials and representatives of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) cut the ribbon on the new bridge at Westside Park meant to connect the mainland to the duck pond’s island. The bridge — a part of the master plan adopted for Westside Park in 2019 — was made possible by a $200,000 donation from Avera Health to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the neighboring hospital. The bridge replacement project is part of a larger project to deepen and maintain the duck pond.

