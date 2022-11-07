Bridging The Past And The Future

A major part of the vision for Westside Park’s revitalization has officially become a reality.
Monday afternoon, city officials and representatives of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) cut the ribbon on the new bridge at Westside Park meant to connect the mainland to the duck pond’s island. The bridge — a part of the master plan adopted for Westside Park in 2019 — was made possible by a $200,000 donation from Avera Health to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of the opening of the neighboring hospital. The bridge replacement project is part of a larger project to deepen and maintain the duck pond.
The short ceremony Monday included a handful of speeches witnessed by members of the public who braved the crisp weather.
Kara Payer, ASHH vice president of Mission Services, said the bridge donation was a long time in the making.
“In April 2021, a small group of us came together to begin to plan for the 125th anniversary of Avera Sacred Heart, which was celebrated just last week on Nov. 4,” she said. “We were looking for a way to mark this significant milestone with our community in mind.”
She credited Nathan Johnson, who works at ASHH and serves as a city commissioner, with helping spotlight the park’s aging bridge.
“He brought forth an idea of reaching out to the Yankton Parks & Recreation Department to explore how we might be able to support bringing forth the vision for Westside Park.”
Payer said there is a lot of meaning in the bridge.
“Today, we stand here at a new bridge, which we see as symbolic of our efforts to build a bridge between our health care ministry and the larger Yankton community,” she said. “May this renewal of the pond and park, which mean so much to our patients, our visitors and our staff, along with the community, serve as a reminder of 125 years of past service to Yankton and the renewal of our commitment to continue to provide compassionate and hospitable care of the next 125 years.”
City Manager Amy Leon said the project was very timely.
“It’s an exciting project, and a nice project, too, in a time where we haven’t seen a lot of great news,” she said.
Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson said the Avera donation — announced last fall — helped propel much of the work that’s going on in Westside Park as a whole.
“This significant partnership helped spark the larger enhancements of Westside Park that we see happening all around us, and we look forward to the future enjoyment of children, parents, grandparents and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital staff and patients utilizing this park,” he said. “Avera is a big reason the master plan’s vision is being accomplished.”
Work is already underway on a meditation garden, labyrinth, sundial and playground equipment replacements. Work is also still expected on the pond’s artesian well. The gradual departure of the Dakota Territorial Museum’s structures is also freeing up more usable space for the park.
Larson also reminded the public of one thing the city does not do.
“We, the city, do not stock ducks or geese in this park,” he said. “We chased them as long as we could and could not get them all out of the park, so we’ve had some here the whole time. … There will be geese and ducks here of their own volition.”
Indeed, there was a flock of ducks watching Monday’s proceedings from the comfort of the water.
Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser said Monday was symbolic of how important public-private partnerships can be.
“Days like this don’t happen without great partnerships that we have in our community, especially with great partners like Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, who I would again like to thank for their gift of $200,000 in recognition of their 125th anniversary,” she said. “Their generous gift, I believe, was truly the catalyst that got this project started, and when people saw their vision, they were happy to jump on board. Shortly, we will see what all of that accomplishes.”
ASHH CEO Doug Ekeren said the hospital has deep roots in the community.
“On Nov. 4, 1897, the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery opened the doors of Sacred Heart Hospital after six months of planning and preparation — about the same amount of time it took for this pond,” he said. “Thus began 125 years of dedicated health care ministry to the people of Yankton and the surrounding communities. Avera Sacred Heart has stood as a beacon of hope, compassion and hospitality through the decades.”
He said it was this commitment that helped them decide on aiding the park’s revitalization.
“We chose to contribute to this vision for park improvements because of the impact that it has on our patients, employees and the wider community,” he said. “For years, children in the Yankton area have known about the duck pond. It has been a place for families and friends to create memories for generations.”
Following the speeches, the ceremony was concluded with a quick ribbon cutting.
