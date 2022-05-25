Yankton, Area Plan Memorial Day Services

At Memorial Day services Monday, Yankton and surrounding communities will honor those who gave their lives in service to the nation.
In Yankton, an 11 a.m. program is scheduled at the Yankton County Government Center, carried out by Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791.
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch will serve as guest speaker, with a potluck lunch to follow at the VFW. The public is invited to attend.
The Avenue of Flags in Memorial Park will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. The cemetery flags will be erected at boundaries of the cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday and taken down at 5 p.m. Monday.
The Color Guard ceremonies are as follows: 9 a.m. VFW plot at the Yankton Cemetery; 9:15 a.m. GAR plot; 9:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. Human Services Center Cemetery; 10 a.m. Garden of Memories Cemetery.
The following is the schedule and information for area communities available at the deadline.
• AVON: The Memorial Day program begins at 2 p.m. in the school main auditorium.
The program includes the invocation, national anthem, Logan’s Order and introduction of the speaker.
Colonel Martin Yost will deliver the main address, followed by the roll call of departed veterans, response, placing of wreaths by the American Legion and Auxiliary, roll call of the departed Auxiliary members, placing of poppies on the crosses and salute to the dead.
The program concludes with “Taps,” benediction and special music.
• CENTERVILLE: The community is holding a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Riverview Cemetery.
• COLERIDGE, Neb.: The traditional ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the veteran’s memorial plaza, followed by lunch at the Coleridge community building.
• CREIGHTON, Neb.: Veteran George Doyle will speak at the program at 10 a.m. Monday at Creighton High School.
• CROFTON, Neb.: The American Legion Post 128 will lead the Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crofton Auditorium.
Memorial Day services at the area cemeteries by Crofton American Legion Post 128, Sons of the American Legion, and the Crofton American Legion Auxiliary will be held at these approximate times: Crofton City Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Beaver Creek Cemetery, 8:45 a.m.; Aten Cemetery, 9:05 a.m.; Frankfort Cemetery, 9:25 a.m.; Beaver View Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, 10:05 a.m.; and St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.
• GAYVILLE: The Gayville American Legion and Auxiliary Units will assemble at the Community Center at 8 a.m. Monday and proceed to the following cemeteries: 9 a.m. — Volin, 9:10 a.m. — Faith United, 9:30 a.m. — Mission Hill, 9:40 a.m. — Vangen, 10 a.m. —Gayville, 10:20 a.m. — Danish, 10:40 a.m. — Bergen, 10:50 a.m. — Meckling, and 11:30 a.m. — Gayville Memorial.
• HARTINGTON, Neb.: Monday’s ceremonies start at the Paragon Cemetery at 7 a.m., followed by the Fordyce Cemetery at 9 a.m., Cedar County Courthouse at 10 a.m., City Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. and St. Michael’s Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
The ceremonies will feature the Honor Guard, 21-gun salute and reading of the names. Hartington-Newcastle’s Trinity Zach will play “Taps.”
• IRENE: The following are the events for the Irene American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons.
The Hall Thompson American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons will host a Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. Monday the Irene Community Center. The program will feature speaker Cleo Waters.
The names of veterans buried in area cemeteries will be read. The tribute to the “Fallen Soldier” will be held at the Irene Veterans Memorial at the end of the program.
After the events, the Irene American Legion Auxiliary will serve a noon luncheon free for veterans a free will donation for others.
Also, the Irene Legion will conduct a “Dignified Flag Disposal” at 1:30 p.m. June 5 as part of Irene’s “Sunday in the Park” celebration. Unusable flags will be collected at Memorial Day or by a Legion member.
• MENNO: The annual Memorial Day program will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday at the city cemetery, sponsored by Rames-Bender Post 152 of Menno.
The program includes airplane fly-over, opening remarks from the Post 152 commander, special music and a prayer. The Menno High School (MHS) band will then provide music.
The Memorial Day address is followed by reading of the honor roll of honored dead and placing of the wreath. The program concludes with the salute to the honored dead, “Taps,” a silent prayer and the national anthem performed by the Menno High School band.
Following the service, all veterans and the public are invited to the Menno School gym for a barbecue sponsored by the MHS band. The menu will include brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, and salads.
The MHS band will perform a mini concert around 11:45 a.m. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going towards future band trips.
In case of rain. the cemetery program will be held at the Menno School Auditorium.
• MISSION HILL: Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill will hold its 75th annual Memorial Day Service at the historic “Old” Vangen Church and Cemetery, one mile east of town on 308th St.
In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at “New” Vangen Church in Mission Hill.
The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. Monday, preceded by a cemetery commemorative presented by the Gayville American Legion at 9:40 a.m. Officiating will be Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens, and Pastor Shadoe Hanson will deliver the message.
After the service, a lunch with a free-will offering will be held at “New” Vangen in Mission Hill.
• NIOBRARA, Neb.: The Memorial Day service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday.
• SANTEE, Neb.: The Memorial Day service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday.
• SCOTLAND: The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the high school gymnasium with the Rev. Andy Bueber as the speaker.
The program opens with the introduction, invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, and the Star Spangled Banner played by the Scotland High School (SHS) band.
After Bueber’s address, the program features a special selection by the SHS band, roll call of deceased veterans and VFW Auxiliary, Memorial Avenue of Flags Ceremony, placing of the wreath and salute to the dead.
Dean Rettedal will play taps, followed by the SHS Band and the public joining together for “God Bless America” and the retiring of the colors.
• SPRINGFIELD: The memorial service program will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Main Veterans Memorial in Terrace Park, located at the south end of Springfield.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Springfield Community Center.
Dwight Wood American Legion Post 132 will gather and proceed to the following cemeteries: 8:30 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, west of Springfield; 8:50 a.m. Pioneer Cemetery, west of Springfield; 9:10 a.m. Emmanuel Reform Cemetery, west of Springfield; 9:50 a.m. Bon Homme Cemetery, east of Springfield on Apple Tree Road; 10:20 a.m. Springfield and St. Vincent Cemetery, north of Springfield.
• TABOR: Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post No. 183 will host the following schedule.
The Honor Guard will attend the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church. Following the church service, the honor guard will march to the Tabor Veterans Memorial. A list of all the deceased veterans can be seen at the monument site as well as a reading of all deceased veterans, followed by a rifle salute and “Taps.”
All are invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the Veterans Board and the reading of the veterans will be held inside the American Legion Hall.
• TYNDALL: The Tyndall Legion and VFW services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Bon Homme High School gym in Tyndall.
• VERMILLION: The Memorial Day observation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church, 101 E. Main Street. The event is organized by VFW Clay Post 3061 and everyone is invited to attend.
This year’s speaker is Joe Knoer, the commander of American Legion Post 1 of Vermillion. Prior to Knoer’s talk, the invocation will be given by the Rev. Sandy Aaker, chaplain of VFW Post 3061.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, General John Logan’s Orders will be read by Art Mabry, a member of VFW Post 3061.
The Honor Roll Call will be presented by Andy Howe, quartermaster of VFW Post 3061. Wreaths will be placed by representatives of American Legion Post 1 and American Legion Post 1 Auxiliary of Vermillion, the VFW Post 3061 Auxiliary and the VFW Post 3061.
The program will conclude with a benediction by Aakre and a rifle salute to honor the dead by the VFW Honor Guard.
• WAGNER: The Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Wagner Armory.
• WAKONDA: Gingrich-Dixon American Legion Post No. 13 will host an 11 a.m. program, sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. The post is located at 103 Montana Street in Wakonda.
Carolyn Prusa is the program’s speaker. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch following the program. Veterans eat free, while others can give a free-will donation.
The Cemetery Firing Schedule is as follows: 8:15 a.m. — North Catholic (St. Columbkille); 9 a.m. — Pleasant Valley; 9:15 a.m. — Bethel Baptist; 9:30 a.m. — South Lodi; 10 a.m. — South Catholic; 10:30 a.m. — Union Cemetery; 10:45 a.m. — Wakonda Heritage Manor nursing home; 10:55 a.m. — Veterans Memorial; 11 a.m. — Legion Program.
• WYNOT, Neb.: The Wynot American Legion Post 31 is conducting the following services: Menominee — 8:30 a.m., St. Helena Chapel — 9 a.m., St. Helena Public Cemetery — 9:25 a.m., Bow Valley — 10 a.m., Wynot Public Cemetery — 10:30 a.m., Wynot Sacred Heart Cemetery — 10:45 a.m., St. James — 11 a.m. and Obert — 11:30 a.m.
Each service includes roll call, chaplain’s prayer, decoration of a grave, rifle salute and taps.
The Wynot American Legion Auxiliary is serving a lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Parish Hall in Wynot.
