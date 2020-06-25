• A report was received at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 7:09 a.m. Thursday of vandalism to a vehicle on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 7:24 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on West St.
• A report was received at 7:36 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday of theft off of 447th Ave. near Mission Hill.
