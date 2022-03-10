CASES DISPOSED: Feb. 19-25, 2022
Jameson Charles Mitchell, 310 W. 3rd Street, Apt. 1, Yankton; Manslaughter-1st degree; $1,274.54 court costs; $66.50 surcharges; $13,199.01 restitution; Penitentiary sentence of 60 years with 15 years suspended and 1,054 days credit; Murder-1st degree (felony); Recharged by information; Murder-1st degree (felony); Recharged by indictment.
Jason Richard Hofer, Watertown; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Charlie Logan, 1108 E. 8th Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jerry Burge, Gayville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $262.50; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Beretta Coats, Scottsbluff, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Steven Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Carmen Leann Sudbeck, 256 Deerfield Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Ashley Ibarolle, 1001 Meriwether Trl, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $98.50.
Michelle Dawn Franzen, 174 Oak Hills Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kayla Jo Seifert, Dumont, Minn.; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $1,488.65; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Tye Allen Balthis, 207 Calumet Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Amanda Mae Logan, Volin; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Chakira Josephine Ferris, 513 Broadway, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Timmothy Headdy, 1406 Ash Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $100; License suspended for 30 days.
Bryan R. Vaughan, Scotland; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 45 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Danae Peterson, Mission Hill; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Von Allen Vangenderen, 305 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Wayne Boula, 2916 Broadway Ave. #102S, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tavis Mogan Rouillard, 400 Douglas Ave. Lot 5, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
James Anton Myers, 1111 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Benjamin David Jensen, 158 Hidden Hollows Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Kasina Lynn Fejfar, 43145 SD Highway 52, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Thomas John Snowe, 2200 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Lynn Peais, 101 Abby Ave., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Abigail Tally, 3002 Douglas Ave. #226, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Destiny Taylor, 902 E. 11th St., Apt. 3, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Breandan Conor Elledgeharvey, 1111 E. 15th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kelvin Pineda, Charlotte, N.C.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Teresa Ann Fairley, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tavis Mogan Rouillard, 400 Douglas Ave. Lot 5, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 8 days credit.
Jason Lance Eagle Horse, 1001 Memory Lane, Apt. 20, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
James Juhnke, 217 Kay St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Joan Morgado Rigal, 1004 Walnut Apt. 1, Yankton; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $348.50.
Robert Harrison Williamson, 816 E. 8th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Clint William Atkins, Homer, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sherry Merrigan, 1102 Ferdig Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information
James Michael Juhnke, 217 Kay St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Patsy Lorraine Kirschenman, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
William Lewis Bartels, 2013 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Overweight on axle; $263.50.
Dalton Perseus, Crofton, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
