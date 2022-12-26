Yankton Christmas Bird Count Reports Findings

Canada Goose

 Don Mroczkowski - stock.adobe.co

The Yankton Christmas Bird Count (CBC) took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Thirty-two people, from teenagers to seniors, from Yankton, Vermillion and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and South Sioux City, Norfolk and Wayne, Nebraska, enjoyed a cold but sunny day to be out counting birds.

There were 16,351 birds and 79 different species of birds recorded, which is better than the 78 species seen last year but not quite as high as the 82 species record set in 2012 and recorded again in 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.