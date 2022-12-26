Yankton Christmas Bird Count Reports Findings

The Yankton Christmas Bird Count (CBC) took place on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Thirty-two people, from teenagers to seniors, from Yankton, Vermillion and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and South Sioux City, Norfolk and Wayne, Nebraska, enjoyed a cold but sunny day to be out counting birds.
There were 16,351 birds and 79 different species of birds recorded, which is better than the 78 species seen last year but not quite as high as the 82 species record set in 2012 and recorded again in 2020.
Highlights of the day: Yellow-headed Blackbirds were observed for the first time ever on the Yankton CBC. Tundra Swan observed for just the second time ever. Record high counts: Tundra Swan — 2; Northern Shoveler — 11; Lesser Scaup — 500; Greater Prairie Chicken — 12; Sharp Shinned Hawk — 7; Eastern Screech Owl — 13; Long-eared Owl — 2; Northern Saw-whet Owl — 2; Red-breasted Nuthatch — 20; Red-winged Blackbird — 6,302; and Yellow-headed Blackbird — 100.
Final tally: Snow Goose — 370; Ross’s Goose — 1; Greater White-fronted Goose — 5; Cackling Goose — 133; Canada Goose — 2,036; Tundra Swan — 2; Northern Shoveler — 11; Gadwall — 80; American Wigeon — 2; Mallard — 1,220; Northern Pintail — 1; Green-winged Teal — 6; Canvasback — 1; Redhead — 7; Ringnecked Duck — 14; Greater Scaup — 4; Lesser Scaup — 500; Long-tailed Duck — 6; Bufflehead — 1; Common Goldeneye — 1,525; Hooded Merganser — 3; Common Merganser — 135; Red-breasted Merganser — 5; Wild Turkey — 233; Greater Prairie Chicken — 12; Ringnecked Pheasant — 105; Rock Pigeon — 445; Eurasian Collared Dove — 50; Mourning Dove — 12; American Coot — 28; Wilson’s Snipe — 1; Ring-billed Gull — 8; Herring Gull — 3; Double-crested Cormorant — 1; Northern Harrier — 3; Sharp-shinned Hawk — 7; Bald Eagle — 72; Red-tailed Hawk — 25; Rough-legged Hawk — 11; Eastern Screech Owl — 13; Great Horned Owl — 6; Long-eared Owl — 2; Northern Saw-whet Owl — 2; Belted Kingfisher — 4; Redheaded Woodpecker — 1; Red-bellied Woodpecker — 33; Downy Woodpecker — 51; Hairy Woodpecker — 12; Northern Flicker (yellow-shafted) — 13; American Kestrel — 4; Merlin — 1; Northern Shrike — 3; Blue Jay — 78; Black-billed Magpie — 1; American Crow — 92; Horned Lark — 221; Black-capped Chickadee — 91; Red-breasted Nuthatch — 20; White-breasted Nuthatch — 55; Brown Creeper — 5; Golden-crowned Kinglet — 5; Eastern Bluebird — 15; American Robin — 151; European Starling — 816; Cedar Waxwing — 23; House Sparrow — 249; House Finch — 104; American Goldfinch — 117; American Tree Sparrow — 140; Dark-eyed Junco (Slate-colored) — 409; White-crowned Sparrow — 2; Song Sparrow — 6; Swamp Sparrow — 4; Western Meadowlark — 54; Red-winged Blackbird — 6,302; Yellow-headed Blackbird — 100; Brown-headed Cowbird — 6; Yellow-rumped Warbler — 4; Northern Cardinal — 52.
Two additional species that volunteers did not find on Sunday but were observed for “Count Week” (three days before and three days after our Sunday count day): Wood Duck and Harris’s Sparrow.
Species expected to be found that were missed this year include Cooper’s Hawk, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Hermit Thrush, Great Blue Heron, Lapland Longspur and Snow Bunting.
The next Audubon Christmas Bird Count will be held on Dec. 17, 2023.
If you have any questions about the 2022 or 2023 Christmas Bird Counts, contact Roger Dietrich at 1947rogerd@gmail.com.
