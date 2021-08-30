After A Year Away, Yankton Co. Fair Returns As 4-H Showcase

For Katie Doty, this year’s Yankton County Fair contained something missing a year ago — people.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was canceled and the 4-H exhibits were judged virtually. This year, the restrictions were lifted and the fair returned to an in-person event.
“It was great to walk around and see all the people who were there,” said Doty, Yankton County’s 4-H youth development coordinator.
Doty didn’t know what to expect during the fair, which drew about 600 project entries and ran Aug. 5-7 at the Pine Acres Fairgrounds in Yankton. Besides resuming the in-person competition, mask mandates were lifted at the state level with the change also applying to county fairs, although competitors, judges and visitors were free to wear masks.
“This year, it felt like we were starting over after missing last year with COVID,” she said. “We were working to get the word out and letting people know we were back again.”
As part of the return, the Yankton County Fair added more events this year. In particular, organizers added events that would appeal to the general public as well as the 4-Hers and their families.
Doty believes the effort was successful.
“It went great. I did see more of the public there for everything. At a lot of events, I just snapped a quick picture and kept moving, but most things seemed to have a decent crowd,” she said.
“I got to be around for the band on Friday night, and the crowd exceeded my expectations. I didn’t think there would be that many people. We had a nice package of events that night with the supper, beef show and band all together.”
Doty witnessed a good mix of people during Friday night’s activities.
“Friday is our biggest night of the fair. I saw a lot of familiar faces, but I also saw some (new) faces, which was nice,” she said. “I think there were people who came just for the supper and beef show, and there were others who came just for the band.”
JUDGING TIME
The Aug. 5 (Thursday) schedule was devoted to judging, with a large number of 4-Hers waiting their turn for an interview with the judges. Elsewhere in the building, volunteers arranged exhibits in the main room according to the project area. A side room featured shelves of exhibits including horticulture and baked goods.
The stage was decorated, ready for the 4-H fashion review. Participants modeled either manufactured (purchased) outfits or clothing they made themselves. In either case, the 4-H member explained the reason for selecting the garment, its care and the planned wear.
Amidst Thursday’s hubbub of activity, 13-year-old Hunter Wuebben sat down with judge Lisa Talsma to talk about his photography exhibit. After a brief interview, Talsma awarded him a purple ribbon — the top honor for a project.
Wuebben, a four-year member of the Gayville Clever Clovers Club, combined his love for photography and sports. His black-and-white entry featured a football set in a special position.
Why did he opt for a black-and-white shot rather than color? “I thought it would look better, and it added to the picture,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Wuebben said he chose the subject for a special reason. “I like to play football (for the Gayville-Volin team), and I’m looking forward to the season,” he said.
As for the Yankton County Fair, Wuebben didn’t wait long to strike pay dirt.
“This was my first year in photography, and this was my first entry that I was interviewed this year,” he said of Thursday’s purple-ribbon effort.
A YOUTHFUL LOOK
The roomful of entrants carried a decidedly young look, with many in the early years of their 4-H career, Doty said. While the older 4-Hers bring the leadership and experience, the younger entrants signaled a bright future for the Yankton County 4-H program, she added.
“We have a high number of younger kids,” she said. “We had made the comment … that there are a lot of 4-H alumni who are now old enough to have their kids in 4-H. Their kids are now carrying on the tradition for another generation.”
The alumni impact went beyond the entrants’ parents. A number of 4-H graduates lent their expertise by judging entries at the county fair.
Morgan (Nielson) Korthals was one of those judges, looking at a wind turbine model that was entered in a specialty category. She carefully examined the exhibit.
“I like to see every angle, to look at a project from different angles,” she said, explaining her scrutiny of the entry.
While a 4-Her, Korthals had served as a junior leader at the club and county level. Now, she volunteered as a judge because of the need and to share her talents and knowledge.
“This is great. I really missed (all of the interaction) last year,” she said. “Now, we have the face-to-face interviews and judging.”
The interview judging plays as important a role as the finished project itself, Doty said.
“The interview judging is so important. The 4-Hers have their knowledge of 4-H, and they share it with the judge,” she said. “The kids may not like to interview, and it may make them uncomfortable, but they learn about public speaking and talking with an adult.”
A number of livestock competitors chose to wait until the evening to bring their entries to the fairgrounds, Doty said. She cited a couple of reasons: the heat, with temperatures in the high 90s, and a rule that any animal entries brought to the fair needed to remain on the grounds until the final release.
The traditional livestock entries remain a staple of the fair, but poultry and small animals have soared in popularity among entrants, Doty added.
The pandemic has resulted in one rule changes at the state level, she said. “While it’s highly encouraged that you show at the county fair, it’s not required in order to take an entry to the state fair,” she said.
However, a 4-Her who competes at the county fair gains a number of benefits, Doty said.
“They have the satisfaction of seeing their completed entry on display at the county fair. They receive the judge’s comments and recommendations that can help them at the state fair,” she said.
“When they compete at the county fair, people come out and see their work. Other big factors are the memories and getting to be back with their friends. This past weekend, I saw lots of kids who were running around, just smiling and having fun.”
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
This year’s fair reflected the growing number and variety of project areas, Doty said. The 4-Her is encouraged to take an area of interest and turn it into an exhibit.
“We had a wide variety of items and some really creative things,” she said. “All of the projects are things that are of interest to them. It’s not just animals but all types of projects.”
The 4-Hers took take their projects home and returned them later this month to the Yankton County Extension office for transport to the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, Doty said.
“The 4-Hers can spruce up anything that needs it before they bring it back for the state fair,” she said.
In the end, Doty was pleased with the outcome of what was uncharted territory after a most unusual year.
“I think it was just a great weekend. It was beautiful weather. After taking a year off (from in-person competition), everything ran smoothly,” she said.
“The new events went well, and we plan to add more things in the coming years. We want to continue building on what we have here at the Yankton County Fair.”
