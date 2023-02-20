100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 21, 1923
• George Gaw, paymaster on the job while the construction of the substructure of the Meridian highway bridge was in progress, left yesterday. With the departure of Mr. Gaw, the last man on the old job, the offices at the bridge site will be closed for the present until the arrival of material for the steel structure again renews that activity which has drawn crowds of visitors to the bridge site daily during the past months.
• Washington’s birthday will be quite generally observed in Yankton tomorrow, although not as a commercial holiday. The stores will remain open but the banks and many of the offices will be closed. Both the city schools and Yankton College are giving the students a full holiday, dismissing all classes and lectures.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 21, 1948
• Charles E. Carney, deputy chief of the forecast division of the United States Weather Bureau, left Yankton for his Washington office yesterday after three days of conference with local civic and farm officials concerning increased weather bureau facilities for Yankton and vicinity. During his stay the Yankton Chamber of Commerce arranged several meetings and numerous personal conferences with farmers and businessmen interested in more complete weather coverage for this immediate area.
• Strange as it might seem, last night’s big swimming pool conference at the city hall brought about a general resolve that the pool is going to be just what Yankton wants if it is constructed along present architectural plans without any changes, and resignation to the fact that a separate wading pool will have to be built sometime with funds to be raised outside the bond issue.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 21, 1973
• Alfred M. “Ted” Gibbens has been appointed the twelfth president of Yankton College. This announcement was made today by Dr. George Stoll, chairman of the board of trustees, who indicated that the new president will begin his duties on April 1.
• A break-in at the Kitty Cover Potato Chip warehouse at Eighth and Burleigh Sts. was discovered by Yankton police on patrol at 3:22 a.m. today. A hasp was pried on a door to secure entrance at some time Tuesday evening or early today. What, if anything, was taken was still undetermined this morning.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 21, 1998
• Yankton City commissioners will have five ordinances to choose from Monday night when they decided if they should limit the number of malt-beverage and video lottery licenses. The idea of placing a limit on the licenses was first proposed late last year by Commissioner Rob Burton, who said the Commission should have some way to limit the addition of such licenses even when they can’t find any problem with the location of the establishment, or the moral character or criminal background of the owner.
• The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office will use money from the Attorney General’s Drug Forfeiture Control Fund to purchase a digital camera, Attorney General Mark Barnett said Friday. Sheriff Dave Hunhoff said the camera will help save the county money on film developing. “We’ve asked for a digital camera that would work with our computer system,” Hunhoff said. “It’s going to save us money on developing.”
