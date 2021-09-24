100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 25, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 25, 1946
• Starting a weekly series of public performances for the benefit of the Yankton swimming pool equipment fund, the popular Flying X Barn Dance troupe from Radio station WNAX, which is heard each Saturday night over the air, will appear next Saturday night at the high school auditorium.
• Miss Eleanor Zwifelhofer, who has been head of the accounting department and office manager of radio station WNAX here for the past seven years, plans to leave Saturday for her home in Newton, Iowa. From there, she will go to New York City to take a new position in the accounting department of Look Magazine office on Fifth Avenue.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 25, 1971
• Don Peterson, independent candidate for U.S. Senate, said Friday he’s talked to 15,000 South Dakotans since announcing and plans to talk to every resident of the state before his campaign is completed. He’ll be at the Corn Palace at Mitchell Saturday.
• Workmen were well above water level on the Yankton Missouri River Bridge Friday as they made checks of the lift equipment for the huge drawbridge. Traffic was rerouted over the Gavins Point Dam during the work which included lifting the bridge while men atop the bridge heights checked cable equipment.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 25, 1996
• Possible food poisoning at the University of South Dakota has drawn the attention of the state Health Department. Several USD football players and coaches were among those who got sick after eating on campus Friday night. The state epidemiologist, Dr. Susan Lance, said 29 people became sick and that several were sick enough to be hospitalized.
• The Yankton Bucks golf team pulled off a one-shot win over Sioux Falls Lincoln in a triangular at Hillcrest Tuesday. Yankton shot a 329, one better than Lincoln’s 330. Jon Adams led Yankton with an 80.
