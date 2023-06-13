100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 14, 1923
• A new light is being installed at the Milwaukee depot at the east end for the benefit of passengers seeking taxis. This section has always been quite dark and not properly lighted.
• Rains of the past two weeks have not damaged crops in Yankton County. On the contrary, many old residents declare crops in general never looked as good at this time of year as they do now. Corn, particularly in the country to the north of Yankton, is a fine stand, has a good start and is not in any danger from weeds and grass.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 14, 1948
• Three sets of twins are included in the new births for the month of May as recorded in the office of the Yankton county clerk of courts. Thirty-one boys and 26 girls had their births recorded here during the past month.
• Corporate papers for a Yankton millwork concern and a Scotland baseball association were filed today with the secretary of state. The Yankton Millwork co., with capital stock of $25,000, will have as directors Richard F., Niels P., and Lotus G. Anderson. The Scotland Baseball Association listed capital stock of $8,000 with H.P. Williamson, Oscar Walter, Ed Retzer, Ross Nelles and Ken Ireland as directors.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 14, 1973
• This year’s budget for Yankton Public Schools may be up more than 8 percent — but if current estimates hold true, it looks like the mill levy will go down for taxation. The basic budget received approval by the School board Wednesday night. This year’s budget is for $2,499,275, up $194,283 from the 1972-73 budget of $2,304,992 — equaling a percentage increase of 8.43 percent.
• An auto driven by Joe VanTol, Yankton, struck a horse on East Highway 50, with moderate damage resulting to his car, it was reported to police at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday. Police said this morning that the owner of the horse was not identified, and no record was made of how seriously injured it was.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 14, 1998
• No paper
