Bon Homme Voters Elect Three New School Board Members

TYNDALL — After a tightly contested election, the Bon Homme school board will feature three new faces.
The three challengers claimed the three-year terms in Tuesday’s election for at-large seats, according to school business manager Gary Kortan.
The trio of winners included Mark Povondra with 198 votes, Ann Rohlfing with 166 and Angela Schnetzer with 147. The fourth candidate, incumbent C. Nolan Carson III, collected 144 votes.
The other two incumbents, Ben Hellmann and Teresa Sterhagen, didn’t run for re-election.
The election drew 280 of 2,554 registered voters for 11% turnout. Of the 280 voters, 112 cast ballots in Tyndall (9.8% turnout for that precinct), 86 in Springfield (10.3%) and 82 in Tabor (14.2%).
