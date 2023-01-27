Santee Woman Sentenced For Drug Trafficking Crime

From P&D Staff Reports
A Santee, Nebraska, woman was sentenced this week for drug trafficking.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 7:54 pm
According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Alitia Tikluk, 29, of Santee was sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Tikluk to 120 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a four-year term of supervised release.
On March 9, 2022, probation officers entered Tikluk’s Santee residence. She was on probation for a 2021 conviction for possession of a controlled substance. When officers entered Tikluk’s residence, they located two digital scales and methamphetamine spread among multiples baggies. Tikluk admitted it was her methamphetamine and that she sold drugs. Laboratory testing confirmed there was approximately 190 grams of actual methamphetamine and 699 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Police.
