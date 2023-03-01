BROOKINGS — Applications are now being accepted for the South Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener and Home Horticulture course offered March 23 to June 13.

Training is for any South Dakota resident interested in learning more about effectively caring for their gardens, lawns and home landscapes. There are no course prerequisites, although a basic understanding of plants is helpful.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.