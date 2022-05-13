Tripp-Delmont Voters To Decide $600K Opt-Out

TRIPP — On Tuesday, Tripp-Delmont school voters will decide whether to exceed the state property-tax limit by up to $600,000 annually for five years.
It’s a situation increasingly common across the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Education (DOE) website. In its 2021 figures, the DOE listed 65 of the state’s 149 school districts — about 44% — opting out for a total of $33.7 million in additional property taxes.
The Tripp-Delmont (T-D) school board unanimously passed its “opt-out” resolution last February, allowing the district to raise more property taxes than allowed under state law. The measure, covering taxes payable in calendar years 2003-07, was referred to the ballot and requires a simple majority for passage.
The district operates a total budget of $2.7 million. The general fund stands at $1.84 million, with local tax collections of $1.1 million and the rest from other sources.
If the opt-out passes, the resolution won’t necessarily mean taxes will go up by the full authority, if at all, according to school business manager Julie Niles.
“The $600,000 represents the maximum amount that can be used, but the district can use less or even none of the amount in a year,” she said.
Tripp-Delmont’s currently operates on an opt-out of $400,000 annually for five years, which expires this year, Niles said. If voters approve Tuesday’s election, the two opt-outs wouldn’t overlap. If the election fails, the district would no longer have an opt-out.
According to district figures, maintaining a $400,000 opt-out would result in operating deficits, while the $600,000 figure results in positive financial figures.
CHANGING LANDSCAPE
Changes in state law for school funding are driving the need for an opt-out, Niles said. The district has lost about one-half the money it usually transfers from the capital outlay fund — used for things like land, buildings and transportation — to the general fund used for regular operations.
T-D transferred $444,000 from capital-outlay to the general fund in 2021-22. The figure plummeted to about $250,000 for 2022-23.
“The amount we’ve been able to transfer has dropped by nearly $200,000, which is why we’re asking for that much more in the opt-out,” Niles said.
In addition, increases in state aid are not in line with increased expenses for electricity, fuel oil and supplies, according to T-D school officials.
The opt-out is needed to keep the district operating and maintaining a quality education, Niles said. Also, continuing to transfer money from capital outlay takes away from the district’s ability to handle larger, long-range needs, school officials say.
Another reason for the opt-out lies with the T-D district’s size and valuation, which includes land in Douglas, Hutchinson, Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties.
Tripp-Delmont holds the 32nd smallest land area for taxable purposes out of the 149 school districts, which limits the ability to collect taxes. The district’s valuation dropped 5% during the last two years, from $375 million in 2020 to $355 million in 2022.
On the positive side, the T-D district has seen its enrollment climb in recent years with the prospect of a continued increase into the future. During the last two years, the district reported a 14% hike to 161 students last fall.
For the current opt-out, Tripp-Delmont’s projected enrollment was 113 students for 2021-22. Instead, the district holds a current enrollment of 160 in grades K-12 and 178 for preK-12 enrollment.
Enrollment stood at 207 in 2010-11 and bottomed out at 125 in 2019-20. The figure grew to 143 in 2020-21 and then to the current figure. Given the pre-kindergarten numbers, school officials look for the district to continue growth.
CUTTING COSTS
While asking for more revenue, the T-D district has also cut spending, including personnel, Niles said. Salaries and benefits account for 84% of the general fund.
“We’ve done quite a bit to try and reduce spending out of respect for our taxpayers and still do what’s best for the system,” she said.
The measures have included eliminating full-time positions, some of which were absorbed by other staff members. In other cases, a staff member was reduced to part-time or shared with other districts.
In addition, T-D applied for Career and Technical Education (CTE) grants toward elective shop classes.
As part of its cost-cutting measures, Tripp-Delmont shared administrators with the Armour school district. In a separate move, T-D implemented a four-day school week.
In both cases. T-D decided to discontinue those moves, Niles said.
“With our unique needs and our increasing enrolment, we decided to hire our own administrators for here on site, and it has worked well,” she said “With the four-day week, we had not seen enough savings to provide great financial benefits. We do have half-days on Friday with classes in the morning. Staff are available in the afternoon for students needing additional help.”
In its presentation, the district points to improvements made in recent years despite limited resources.
• in-house full-time superintendent/high school principal and K-8 principal, which officials say has been a positive improvement for students and staff;
• repairs and updates to areas of the school to improve overall appearance and cosmetics;
• more community involvement;
• Chromebooks for all K-12 students and working towards developing a take-home program for computer access;
• new reading curriculum and intervention resources for elementary students to improve literacy;
• pre-school for 3-year-old children, half-days for two days a week;
• improved technology for broadcasting school athletics and event;
• professional development for school staff;
• Starbase;
• National Honor Society.
The opt-out funds will be monitored as part of the school district’s required independent audit every year, school officials say.
The purpose of the audit is to ensure the district has spent monies within the limits of state and federal laws. The district’s annual audits are available on the district website.
In recent years, the Tripp-Delmont school board and officials have looked at the district’s future and options. While T-D officials have talked with neighboring schools, the focus has changed over the course of time.
Areas such as growing enrollment and school upgrades have provided optimism for the future, Niles said. In addition, T-D patrons have indicated a desire to maintain the district.
The opt-out will give the district financial stability for the next five years as it moves forward, she noted.
“Consolidation is not our focus right now,” she said. “Our focus is on keeping our school open and doing everything we can to provide a quality education for our students.”
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tripp Fire Hall and the Delmont Community Center. Early ballots can be cast. For more information, visit the district’s website.
