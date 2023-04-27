PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state Division of Criminal Investigation and local authorities are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Wednesday in Union County.
DCI officials say one body was found and no arrests have been made. The public is not in danger.
