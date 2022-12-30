Yankton’s Discovery Church is hosting a special seminar and support group, Grief Share.
The materials specifically address topics and issues for those who are grieving the death of a loved one. The content is Christ-centered, and participants will find this to be a place where they can be around people who understand the pain of their loss.
