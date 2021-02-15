Turn down the heat and throw on another blanket — at least for the next day or two.
That’s the message from regional energy providers, as the extreme cold weather is driving up demand and prices for electricity and natural gas.
With wind chill warnings as low as -45 for the Yankton region, energy usage soared last weekend. The life-threatening cold is expected to last for the next 24-48 hours before relief arrives later this week.
However, the energy problems aren’t caused or limited to Midwest usage. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), which manages the grid across 14 central and western states, has reported tremendous stress because of cold weather throughout the nation’s heartland.
On Monday, NorthWestern Energy spokesman Tom Glanzer told the Press & Dakotan the current extreme weather has created a dangerous threat for several reasons. Customers are asked to reduce usage to curtail greater problems down the line.
“This is a pretty serious situation, as worst as we’ve ever had in recent history. We’ve haven’t had it this cold for this long over such a wide area,” he said. “And it isn’t just the Midwest. The Southwest Power Pool handles everything from the Canadian border to Texas.”
SPP officials gave an update Monday on the current state of the grid, recent energy emergency alerts and controlled interruptions of service. Both NorthWestern Energy and MidAmerican Energy are partners with SPP. In addition, East River Electric Power Cooperative — the power supplier for a number of rural-electric cooperatives — is a transmission owner in SPP.
NorthWestern Energy didn’t face problems Monday afternoon supplying electricity despite the high demand, Glanzer said.
“We’re not out of power, and we’re not doing rolling blackouts in our area. We won’t do that unless absolutely necessary,” he said. “But for the next 48 hours, we’ll continue to see historically low temperatures. We’re asking people to take the initiative and to curtail their usage of energy.”
Yankton officially recorded -25 degrees from Sunday night to Monday morning. Surrounding areas recorded -30 degrees and even lower.
And that’s just the air temperatures, not taking into account wind chill.
Both southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska remain under a wind chill warning until noon today (Tuesday). Wind chill temperatures could drop to -40, causing frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
On Monday, electrical providers in parts of the Yankton region were dealing with outages and the possibilities of rolling blackouts.
At one point, four Southeastern Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Sioux Falls area. However, General Manager Brad Schardin reported power had been restored that afternoon.
Southeastern Electric, based in Marion, asked customers to reduce energy usage between 5-9 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. both Monday and today (Tuesday). Because of increased usage during the extreme weather, customers should avoid laundry, showering, cooking and washing during those hours.
While the circumstances are extraordinary, such requests are not out of the ordinary, Schardin said.
“We generally do this with our load management program. We have people who control their electric use during peak times,” he said. “But this cold weather has really drawn a lot of energy and a lot of usage in areas where it normally isn’t done this time of year. It’s really colder this time of year. In some of those states, it rarely gets below 50 degrees.”
Southeastern Electric and other energy providers are asking customers to make temporary adjustments, Schardin said. Some changes may be larger for farm operations, he said, while other actions may be as simple as lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees, postponing laundry or using less energy in making meals.
In the Husker State, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) customers in the northeast region received some outages.
Cedar-Knox Public Power District provided an update Monday afternoon on its Facebook page, including the lifting of rolling blackouts planned for every 30 minutes in different areas of the service territory.
“At approximately 1:10 p.m., power was restored to all Cedar-Knox PPD customers, and the load shed order has been lifted, at least temporarily,” the notice said. “Unfortunately, this was out of our control and we were not made aware this was taking place due to the emergency nature. Please be prepared in case this would need to occur again. We will update if any new information becomes available.”
On Monday, Northeast Power made a similar announcement for Dakota, Dixon, Thurston, Pierce and Wayne counties.
Electricity isn’t the only concern during the bitter conditions. Iowa-based MidAmerican Energy is asking its customer to conserve their natural gas use as extreme weather conditions are impacting supplies around the country.
While MidAmerican’s systems are operating as expected, the flow of natural gas to the area has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S.
The Arctic conditions have also affected regional electric power generation in some states, though MidAmerican customers are connected to a different portion of the electric grid that is not currently experiencing the same challenges.
While the cold weather may depart, a hit to the pocketbook may remain.
NorthWestern Energy cautions customers that prices are escalating as energy demand exceeds supply.
“Prices are near historical highs in some cases,” said Bleau LaFave, NorthWestern Energy’s director of long-term resources. “It is important for customers to be aware of these prices as they make decisions about their operations.”
The escalated prices will likely impact customers in the future with higher natural gas commodity and electric fuel purchase bills, the company added.
The heightened demand hasn’t hampered local ability to provide service, according to Chris Larson, Clay-Union Electric’s general manager in Vermillion.
East River Electric did implement a regular load management system, but Clay-Union customers didn’t experience any power outages, he said.
The current stress does show the many factors that come into play for the nation’s energy production, Larson said. The SPP has generation and transmission infrastructure spread across its footprint that covers several states. The SPP maintains an operating reserve available during peak conditions.
The SPP relies on wind energy for part of its energy any given day, Larson said. However, the combination of cold weather spread across the region and the lack of normal wind resources — because of cold weather, icing and generally the wind not blowing in many areas — has meant that generation source isn’t available.
Schardin and Glanzer both pointed to the need for maintaining a diverse mix of energy production rather than heavy reliance on one source.
As for the current Arctic blast, Schardin sees light at the end of the tunnel.
“I think by noon Wednesday, a lot of the polar vortex will be out of this area and we’ll see lower energy consumption,” he said. “We will be meeting our electric needs with no problem.”
He also offered some perspective on the length of the current cold snap.
“I looked, and I think it was in the 1978-79 time frame, we went for 31 days of below-zero temperatures,” he said. “Thankfully, this cold streak won’t last near that long.”
