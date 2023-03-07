County OKs Amended Road Plan

The Yankton County Commission has approved changes in the 2023 highway plan, bringing lower overall costs and the ability to do more roads.
The commissioners took the action during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek proposed the changes during his presentation. The amended plan calls for 12 miles of micro-surfacing on the Tabor road and four miles of asphalt overlay on the Johnson road/303.
The original plan called for asphalt overlay on the Tabor road, which carried a higher cost.
Yankton County was already planning micro-surfacing for some roads, Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan. The amended plan changes the 12 miles of Tabor road from asphalt overlay to the micro-surfacing, with a substantial cost savings.
“With this change, we’re going under by $300,000. If we had stuck with the original plan, we would have been over by about $265,000,” he said. “This year, by changing to micro-surfacing the full 12 miles of the Tabor rRoad, then we can add four miles of asphalt on the Johnson road/303.”
The revised plan calls for 57 miles of county road maintenance and improvements at a cost of $2.85 million. The total includes 31 miles of chip seal, 22 miles of micro-surface and four miles of asphalt overlay.
The original plan called for asphalt overlay on the Tabor road, with a $3.4 million overall cost for the designated projects.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed poor road conditions in parts of the county.
Yankton County introduced micro-surfacing last year with good results, Sedlacek said.
“What it did for us, I heard really good feedback,” he said. “I think it’s an excellent (option).”
Clay County has already been using micro-surfacing for years with good results, Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan.
“It’s similar to chip seal, but you’re not just sealing cracks,” he said. “You’re also filling in wheel ruts, small dips and cracks that go across the road.”
Micro-surfacing isn’t an alternative for all roads, Sedlacek told the commissioners. Some roads would still need asphalt patching and other improvements before any micro-surfacing could take place.
“It’s the way to stretch the dollar, and it’s also still an improvement,” he said.
Commissioner John Marquardt saw the amended plan as the way to go, at least for this year.
“I believe this would be a good way to handle it,” he said. “We’re doing more for less money, and we’re taking care of four miles of the Johnson Bridge road that’s in really bad shape.”
Last year’s use of micro-surfacing in Yankton County, along with Clay County’s experience, provided a good test run for future use, Marquardt said.
“There is enough background there for moving forward with it on the Tabor road,” he said. “With Highway 46 closed, possibly for two years, now you’re going to see some tremendous traffic (on the alternate roads).”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch saw micro-surfacing as one way for new technology to provide more options for county highways.
Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan that the selected surface depends on the highway, its condition and traffic.
“We don’t want to get rid of asphalt overlay. We need to continue that practice,” he said. “But we need to determine which roads will accept the micro-surfacing versus it needing an overlay.”
After receiving the commissioners’ blessing, Sedlacek told the Press & Dakotan the next move.
“Get to work,” he said with a smile.
In other business:
• Yankton City Manager Amy Leon appeared at the meeting regarding the revised joint powers agreement between the city and county. The commissioners approved the revisions;
• Steve Ryken and his attorney, Dennis Duncan, requested county involvement in an ongoing drainage issue with the Ryken property in the Chalkstone area of Highway 52 west of Yankton;
• Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt sought and received approval for continuing the mutual aid agreement with 11 counties in southeast South Dakota. He told the Press & Dakotan his office also holds a compact with northeast Nebraska counties;
• The County Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the commission chambers to discuss broad, long-range planning on the role and expectations of the commission in areas such as economic development, Chairman Don Kettering told the Press & Dakotan.
