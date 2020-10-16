The Yankton County Commission is slated to discuss reducing the size of the Planning Commission to seven members during the county’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, the board will hear two rezoning requests, an update on new equipment in the county’s emergency operations center and a number of department quarterly reports.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Due to social distancing protocols, seating is limited.
