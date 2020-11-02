FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum and Archives (HHM&A) has transitioned to winter hours. The facility, located at 880 S. Cedar on the southwest side of Freeman, is now open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays except on holidays through the month of April.
This is the second year the museum and archives are open to the public throughout the year; prior to 2019 the museum was open only by appointment during the winter months and the archives had limited hours. HHM&A is also open daily from May through September.
“We feel it’s important to be open to anyone interested in history regardless of the season,” says Marnette (Ortman) Hofer, executive director and Archivist at HHM&A, which traces its roots back to the winter term of Freeman College in 1911.
Today, HHM&A operates as an independent organization, boasting one of the region’s largest and most diverse collections representing the heritage and history of the greater Freeman community.
“Being available to visitors — whether they’re local residents or people visiting from other states — is an important part of our mission,” Hofer says.
Although there is an admission fee to tour the museum, the archives are open to the public at no charge; anyone wanting research assistance is encouraged to call 605-925-7545 or email info@heritagehallmuseum.com.
HHM&A is taking precautions because of COVID-19. Groups are limited to 10 or less, guests will be staggered and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Additional information is available online at heritagehallmuseum.com and on the Heritage Hall Museum and Archives Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.