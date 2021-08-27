From P&D Staff Reports
Thunderstorms that moved through the Yankton region late Thursday night and early Friday morning left storm damage in places, as well as some much-needed rainfall.
Damages ranged from reports of minor tree damage throughout the region to a lightning strike at a radio tower for Riverfront Broadcasting of Yankton.
Thunderstorm warnings were issued for area counties on either side of the Missouri River late Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Yankton officially received .53 of rain and has now gotten more than an inch of precipitation in the past two days.
Other area rain reports included: Menno — 1.51; Vermillion — .61; Jefferson — .55; Avon — .50; Dimock — .50; Elk Point — .49; Mitchell — .45; Springfield — .44; Sioux Falls — .44; Parker — .35; Parkston — 30; Dante — 21; Marion — .20; Wagner — .19; Lake Andes — .18.
To the north, reporting points near Aberdeen, Pierre and Watertown all reported more than an inch of rain. The top rainfall total in the state was 2.98 inches near Grenville in Day County east of Aberdeen.
Another chance of thunderstorms returns to the area tonight (Saturday).
