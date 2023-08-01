PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation is offering the next free Workforce Knowledge Series for businesses and organizations. The online summer session on Labor Market Information will be Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 11:30 a.m. CDT via Microsoft Teams.
Advanced registration is required by clicking on the Register Now button on the Event Calendar Entry. You will be prompted to enter your mySD single sign on credential.
