PIERRE — The secretary of South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) is calling on the state House committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for his part in a fatal 2020 highway crash to “consider the evidence and conduct” of the attorney general in their deliberations. Price also accused Ravnsborg of being “unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of South Dakota.”
In an extraordinary move, DPS Secretary Craig Price sent out a press release Wednesday, one day before the committee is scheduled to convene to continue considering the filing of impeachment charges against Ravnsborg in connection with a Sept. 12, 2020, fatal crash that resulted in the death of Joseph Boever.
According to accounts, Boever had been walking along the side of a highway in Hyde County late on the evening of Sept. 12 when he was struck by a car driven by Ravnsborg, who was returning to Pierre from a political meeting in Redfield. Boever was reported missing, but Ravnsborg said he found the body the next morning when he returned to the crash site to clear debris caused by the accident from the roadway.
In Wednesday’s press release, Price said lawmakers should consider “the indisputable conclusions (reached) by the crash reconstruction experts.” According to Price, these include:
• That Boever was struck and killed because Ravnsborg had been distracted;
• That Boever “was walking east on the north shoulder near the grass;” and
• That “all four wheels of the attorney general’s vehicle had crossed the rumble strips onto the road’s shoulder,” the press release said.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday night that a spokesman for Ravnsborg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Price’s press release also included a link to a letter he sent Wednesday to Speaker of the House Rep. Spencer Gosch (R-Mobridge) outlining contradictory statements Ravnsborg made to investigators that suggest the attorney general was “not truthful” in his accounts.
Price wrote that Ravnsborg “verbally indicated that he had seen Mr. Boever at the time of the impact, and again in the aftermath of the crash, before quickly correcting himself. These admissions drew investigators to the conclusion that AG Ravnsborg had, in fact, seen Boever on the night of the crash.”
The DPS secretary pointed to two statements allegedly made by Ravnsborg, the direct quotes of which were not provided during an earlier House committee hearing, Price claimed. He said Ravnsborg stated at one point, “… I never saw anything until the impact. I immediately jump out of the car and call 911 within seconds.” Later, however, Ravnsborg allegedly said, “... and then I TURN AROUND and I’m looking into the ditch so I don’t know exactly where I turn around and saw him. I-I didn’t see him. I did not see him.”
Also, the letter pointed out that Ravnsborg told North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents that he was not using his cell phone while driving other than to call his father. The letter added that the attorney general denied “that he was accessing websites and denies that he was accessing or logging into email accounts. He maintains those denials until he is confronted with specific evidence that proves he is lying; at which time, he adjusts his statements to the evidence.”
North Dakota BCI agents were called in because the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is under the attorney general.
Price’s letter also addressed Ravnsborg’s driving record, with the attorney general allegedly telling investigators he had been ticketed for speeding a few times, but “never more than 4 miles over,” Price wrote, adding, “In fact, Ravnsborg has been stopped several times by law enforcement for speeding more than 10 mph.”
The letter also touched on several social media and text correspondences allegedly made before and after the crash that, Price said, “reflect viewpoints and character not in keeping with the high standards expected of the Attorney General.” Price cited one alleged text message between Ravnsborg and a political consultant, during which the consultant allegedly said of Boever, “Well, at least the guy was a Democrat.” That message was reportedly sent on the morning of Sept. 14, 2020, less than 48 hours after the accident.
Price added, “The investigation conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol … and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation … was objective, thorough and fair. … Their conclusions are not in dispute.
“The Attorney General’s actions throughout the investigation, the findings from our review of the crash events, along with the context provided by the pre- and post-crash behaviors draw the conclusion that he is unfit to hold the position as the chief law enforcement officer for the state of South Dakota.”
According to The Associated Press, House Democratic leader Rep. Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls), who has called for Ravnsborg’s impeachment, was critical of the letter’s release on the eve of the committee meeting.
“Timing wise, it’s unfortunate,” he said. “It muddies the water.”
Last August, almost one year after the accident, Ravnsborg, who is from Yankton, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in the accident. According to KELO, Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore said the incident did not meet the state’s criteria for either vehicular homicide or manslaughter.
Since the accident, Gov. Kristi Noem has called several times for Ravnsborg to resign. Instead, the attorney general is seeking re-election this year.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Gosch called the pressure from Noem’s office an attempt to “interfere” in an investigation that belonged to the House.
“It’s disgusting and it’s just a poor way to allow the process to run out,” he said, calling Noem’s efforts “very calculated.”
If the House votes to impeach Ravnsborg, he will become the first state elected official to face impeachment. He would be tried by the Senate.
———
To see a copy of Price’s letter to Gosch, go to https://dps.sd.gov/.
———
Stephen Groves of The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.