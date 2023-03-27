Due to the above average snowfall, road conditions have deteriorated from the melting snow and ground thawing, the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships warns.
Roads with water and muddy spots due to snow melt, do not have run off space and are creating hazardous driving conditions on the roads.
