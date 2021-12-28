100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 29, 1921
• A movement for the establishment of a new tourist road in South Dakota was projected to be the talk of the upcoming year. Titled the “Midwest Scenic Loop,” the prospective road would start in Sioux City, going through Yankton and Tyndall on its way to the Badlands. The road would then loop through the Black Hills and into Nebraska where it would join the Meridian Bridge Highway.
• “When Jesus was Born in Bethlehem,” a Christian mystery play, was set to performed on the first day of the year 1922 at Christ Episcopal Church. The play told the story of the nativity through a series of scenes or tableaus, allowing viewers a way to visualize the Scriptural story.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 29, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 29, 1971
• Congressman Albert H. Quie of Minnesota will deliver the first lecture in the Annual School of Education Lecture Series at The University of South Dakota. Congressman Quie will speak on “Federal Interests in Education.”
• Highway Director Jack Allmon said Wednesday the state highway commission will consider at its January meeting the question of a bypass around the University of South Dakota campus at Vermillion. The highway department had originally planned to widen the section of South Dakota 50 which runs through the campus. Students protested this plan in court, contending the road was a safety hazard and would become even more dangerous if widened.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 29, 1996
• No paper
