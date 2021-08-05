Officials Not Expecting Drought To Let Up Soon

The Upper Midwest is experiencing its most widespread drought in eight years, and yet there seems to be little in the way of relief in sight.
During a special North Central US Climate-Drought Outlook webinar Thursday, Dr. Dennis Todey, Director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub, said there’s only been minimal improvement in some drought-stricken areas.
“There has been some improvement in a few areas in the Dakotas, Iowa and the eastern part of our region,” he said.
When compared with four weeks ago, many areas of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota have shown improvement. At the same time, however, large swathes of Montana, Minnesota, central South Dakota and western Nebraska have shown degradation of conditions.
Todey said conditions overall are the worst they’ve been for the region in nearly a decade.
“From a climatological perspective, this is the largest regional coverage of drought conditions since spring of 2013 — which was a carryover from the end of the 2012 — which we saw quite a bit of improvement at that point,” he said. “The drought monitor goes back to 2000. We had a couple of other years with similar coverage.”
The drought outlook through the end of the month showed drought persisting throughout South Dakota with drought development likely throughout the state of Nebraska.
Todey said the drought has had some adverse effects in the region.
“There were some fish kills in the Vermillion River in southeastern South Dakota because of some heat and low water levels,” he said.
Water has also been limited in municipalities such as Sioux Falls with irrigation shut-offs being implemented in other areas.
Agriculture has also felt the brunt of the drought conditions, with Nebraska and South Dakota seemingly on the opposite ends of the spectrum.
In the USDA’s latest report (August 1) on corn conditions, Nebraska saw 71% of its corn crop labeled good to excellent, down 6% from the same time last year. South Dakota saw 32% of its corn crop rated as good to excellent, down 54% from the same time last year.
For soybeans, 80% of Nebraska’s crop is listed in good to excellent condition — up 1% from the same time last year. As for South Dakota, 30% of its soybean crop is listed as in good to excellent condition, a 55% drop from the same time in 2020.
Looking ahead at the seven-day forecast, Todey noted that Iowa and even extreme eastern South Dakota and Nebraska could see upwards of an inch of rain.
“This would be beneficial through much of this area because most of this area is relatively dry,” he said.
The City of Yankton received its first substantial rainfall for the month Wednesday night into Thursday morning, unofficially receiving 0.12 inches of precipitation.
However, the seven-day precipitation outlook was the most hopeful forecast. Both the 8-14 day forecast and August monthly forecast showed elevated potential for above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout South Dakota and Nebraska.
In spite of the growing drought throughout the Missouri River basin, Todey noted that the August-October river flood outlook still shows risks in some areas to the south.
“We still do have a little potential for flooding,” he said. “There are a few places, mainly in Missouri, where there is some risk of flooding. This is because of some wet conditions more recently and the usual potential for some spotty heavy rainfall, which can produce some flooding. Widespread flooding is not predicted at all.”
