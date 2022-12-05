The Yankton Community Library will be providing a fun winter craft event for children in kindergarten through fifth grade on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 3:45-7:30 p.m.
This is a unique event which allows children the opportunity to make special gifts to give to family, teachers and friends. Multiple craft stations will be available. Children will also have the opportunity to make handmade cards and wrap their gifts in decorated bags.
