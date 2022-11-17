100 Years Ago
Saturday, November 18, 1922
• Yankton has a radio broadcasting station which will begin sending out regular programs in the very near future, it was announced today by E.O. Walgren, head of the Dakota Radio Apparatus Co. The Dakota company has the station, and its officially registered name or designation is WNAX. Its equipment is located in the offices of the company in the Wagner block.
• The Yankton High School Bucks triumphantly completed their football season here yesterday afternoon, defeating Parker 20 to 0. After a disastrous pre-season game with Hawarden, the Bucks triumphed over every opponent except the powerful Sioux Falls aggregation, and won every game they played on the local field.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 18, 1947
• A meeting of farmers of the Yankton vicinity to discuss the purchase of a rural fire truck to serve patrons within an estimated radius of eight to 10 miles of Yankton, including Nebraska, has been called by the Yankton Fire Department for Friday evening, Nov. 21, at 8 o’clock in the city auditorium, Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer said today.
• Local Elks and members of their families enjoyed roast elk with all the “trimmings” last night at the annual Sportsman’s Night dinner of the lodge, and a large number were served. Sound films of outdoor life were shown throughout the evening in the lodge room.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, November 18, 1972
• A petition was filed late Thursday afternoon in the Yankton County Auditor’s office by John Kabeiseman for a recount in the States Attorney election Nov. 7, in which the official canvass showed Larry F. Hosmer the winner over Kabeiseman by 89 votes: 5,026 votes for Hosmer to 3,937 for Kabeiseman.
• Major Nelson J. Lagendyk of Avon retired from the United States Air Force reserve upon completion of 28 years of commissioned service. He was assigned to the European Theatre in World War II and participated in the Normandy invasion and was decorated with the Air Unit Citation with six bronze stars and the Arrowhead medal. He is the owner of the Variety Store in Avon.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 18, 1997
• A silver maple tree said to be the oldest in South Dakota is coming down. The maple, a 113-year fixture on the University of South Dakota campus, has deteriorated to the point it is a safety hazard to vehicles and pedestrians, university officials said. The tree, located northwest of Slagle Hall, sustained severe limb damage in an Oct. 24 storm and will be cut down Nov. 25.
• Longtime South Dakota State Professor Robert Burns has been named acting director of the W.O. Farber Center for Civic Leadership at the University of South Dakota. Burns, Distinguished Professor and head of political science, philosophy and religion at SDSU, will assume his new duties Jan. 1, and will serve through June 30, 1998. During this time, a nationwide search will be conducted to hire a full-time director of the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.