PIERRE — On Jan. 24, 2023, South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing (SDHDA) conducted its annual Point-In-Time and Housing Inventory Count (PIT-HIC). The Count is a census and estimate of all households experiencing homelessness in South Dakota. The 2023 Count revealed that 1,282 individuals were experiencing homelessness in South Dakota on that night.

Local organizations with the assistance of volunteers carried out count activities on the local level. SDHDA, as the lead agency for the SDHHC, collected and finalized this data in order to complete the mandatory submission to the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

