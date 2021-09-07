Mount Marty University Theatre will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by presenting a reading of the one-act play “September Bears” by Jeff Barker at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Marian Auditorium.
The presentation features the true story of a New York teacher, her classroom, her church community, and how they were able to gather tens of thousands of teddy bears for the kids. The teacher went on to found Hugs Across America.
Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used teddy bear. The bears will be donated to Yankton charity groups.
