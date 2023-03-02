Nebraska Officials Respond To Wave Of Fake School Shooting Calls

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating at least 10 false reports of school shootings that were called Thursday to 911 centers across the state.
The wave of fraudulent calls Thursday morning prompted the extraordinary event of Nebraska officials — including Gov. Jim Pillen and NSP leadership — calling a press conference with not only updates but also addressing the fears and anxiety of those affected by the days’ events.
The P&D contacted northeast Nebraska schools but had not received reports of any area schools receiving the hoax calls.
“Valentine or Columbus may be the closest to you, but we don’t have a full list yet,” NSP spokesman Cody Thomas told the Press & Dakotan.
Thursday morning’s mass fake calls followed a pattern seen in other states, according to Col. John Bolduc with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).
“These events are something we refer to as ‘swatting’ incidents,” he said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.
The 911 dispatchers, upon receiving the hoax calls about active shooters, followed protocol by sending first responders to the schools.
“As you can imagine, with the heightened awareness of the dangers to our schools, a call describing an active shooter at a school will cause law enforcement to respond,” Bolduc said.
The hoax calls aren’t just nuisances, they’re criminal actions that can traumatize all in the schools even though the calls are fake, Bolduc said.
“You can imagine, if your child is in that school, you have a lockdown and the law enforcement respond,” he said. “Text messages are being sent (from students) to parents, saying ‘I’m afraid!’ Students and teachers are barricading doors and locking doors, which is the appropriate response, but the fear and trauma that resulted from this action is almost incomprehensible.”
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the hoax calls, and authorities will vigorously search out the responsible parties, Bolduc said.
“There was a disruption of learning today, but the important thing is that our kids are safe, and learning is continuing,” the colonel said. “We will gather as much information as we can from these incidents and conduct a thorough investigation to determine (the perpetrators).”
Once the calls were determined to be a hoax, the schools were declared safe to resume their classes and routines, Bolduc said.
“The disruption is over, and our schools were getting back to normal as quickly as possible,” he said.
In a news release, the NSP said it had found no actual incidents connected to the fraudulent calls.
“There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska,” it said.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), a division of the Nebraska State Patrol, provided a bulletin about possible hoax calls to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education.
The bulletin was prompted by similar calls previously received in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont.
“There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of VOIP technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves,” the NSP release said.
Thursday’s calls follow the patterns dating back last year, according to Lt. Monty Lovelace, director of NSP’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center.
“This a trend we’ve been seeing nationally for the last several months. That’s why it’s on our radar this week,” he said. “We crafted an awareness bulletin specifically with our school partners on how to deal with this (situation).”
Given the national trends, Lovelace believed it was only a matter of time before Nebraska schools were targeted.
“We had the warning signs, we’re seeing it in neighboring states,” he said. “It was a key red flag for us to release some information (alerting schools).”
A description of training and other resources was given by Jay Martin with the Nebraska Department of Education and Dr. Mario Scalora with the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.
Bolduc said Thursday’s calls showed similarities, which is part of the investigation.
The colonel was asked by a reporter if the hoax calls were a waste of resources.
“The short answer is: ‘Yes,’” he said. “They are wasting resources, but this is also an opportunity for us to exercise our systems that are in place to make sure we’re doing the right things in case a real situation happens.”
The caller(s) can be tracked, Bolduc said.
“We have the resources in place that can access and help us get to the bottom of this. It’s challenging but not impossible,” he said.
The caller(s) could be making the hoax calls for a variety of reasons, Scolara said.
“I want to be careful here, the person responsible could be watching this and I would rather not telegraph too much,” he said. “People can do this for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, people fancy themselves as clever and enjoy seeing the disruption, seeing the law enforcement and educators responding to these things.”
The caller’s intent is to upset a wide range of people and see it play out with the fraudulent calls, Scolara said.
“Unfortunately, because of technology, we’re seeing more of it happening and with a wider array of motives,” he said.
Law enforcement and other first responders look for signs upon arriving on the scene, Bolduc said. They often determine quickly there isn’t an active shooter threat. Also, after sending responders, the 911 dispatchers will usually contact the school about the call and determine it’s a hoax.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen attended the press conference.
“What took place today, a lot of families, a lot of kids and a lot of teachers have been victimized. This is 100% unacceptable behavior,” the governor said.
All parties affected by the false calls “executed well in a time of incredible fear, anxiety and tension,” he added.
Those who made Thursday’s false calls were unsuccessful in causing major disruptions, Pillen said.
“Justice will be served,” he said. “It’s really important that we hold these people accountable.”
Scolara urged the public to report anything suspicious.
“We’re all in this together,” he said. “If anyone has a concern, please feel free to come forward.”
