Nebraska Officials Respond To Wave Of Fake School Shooting Calls
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is investigating at least 10 false reports of school shootings that were called Thursday to 911 centers across the state.

The wave of fraudulent calls Thursday morning prompted the extraordinary event of Nebraska officials — including Gov. Jim Pillen and NSP leadership — calling a press conference with not only updates but also addressing the fears and anxiety of those affected by the days’ events.

