• Shane Eagle Elk, 38, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for resisting arrest.
• Gage Brock, 28, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Andrew Johnson, 21, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lanny Bernston Jr., 46, Tyndall, was arrested Monday on a parole hold.
• Shayna Provost, 18, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tyler Rauscher, 25, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.
