Build Dakota Program Takes To The Road
Buy Now

Build Dakota program manager Deni Amundson.

 Rob Nielsen/P&D

Officials with the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund are on the road in southeast South Dakota this week to tell their story.

Working in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and Yankton Thrive, the Build Dakota Roadshow made several stops in schools across the area Wednesday — and will continue today (Thursday) — to inform kids about their post-high school options.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.