Build Dakota Program Takes To The Road

Officials with the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund are on the road in southeast South Dakota this week to tell their story.
Working in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation and Yankton Thrive, the Build Dakota Roadshow made several stops in schools across the area Wednesday — and will continue today (Thursday) — to inform kids about their post-high school options.
According to Build Dakota program manager Deni Amundson, the Build Dakota Scholarship Fund is an attempt at keeping youth in the state while helping to fill critical jobs.
“Build Dakota is a full-ride scholarship for students interested in attending technical colleges in South Dakota in high-need fields,” she said. “In return, they have to stay in South Dakota and work in that field for three years after they complete the program.”
She said that it’s a scholarship not necessarily exclusive to high school students heading into college.
“Build Dakota is for students of all ages,” she said. “It is for non-traditional-aged students, as well, so we welcome applications from everybody.”
Some of the high-need fields that Build Dakota hopes to address include agriculture, automotive, building trades/construction, dental assisting, energy technicians, health care/public service, IT/computer information systems, precision manufacturing and welding.
Amundson told some Yankton High School students Wednesday that the current workforce shortage in the state could be a big break for them.
“Wages are going up and this means you guys could probably make more money just coming out of high school than you ever could before,” she said. “This workforce shortage creates tremendous opportunity for you that you guys don’t even know about. These employers need you to keep their doors open, but they’re not going to come knocking on your door saying, ‘Hey, will you let me help you? Will you please come work for me?’ You have to take some initiative and say, ‘How am I going to use this workforce shortage for me?’”
The short presentation included information on the scholarship and a walk-through of how to apply.
Amundson said the roadshow has been evolving for some time.
“It’s had a gradual evolution,” she said. “We love to travel the state and talk to as many students or businesses about the potential opportunity as we can.”
She said the roadshow has been done since 2015, saying it’s an important tool to promote the scholarship.
“The goal is just to spread the word about the opportunity and the program,” she said. “Part of the problem is, we don’t have a large advertising budget, so a lot of what we’re doing is grassroots reaching out to communities.”
Wednesday featured two presentations to seniors at Yankton High School before moving on to Gayville-Volin High School and Harrisburg High School. Today’s itinerary includes Menno High School, Wagner High School, Armour High School and Platte-Geddes High School.
