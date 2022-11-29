TRIPP — SoDak Stamm Germans from Russia will have an afternoon singing old-time Christmas carols, a recitation or two, and music by the Happy Memories Band at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the American Lutheran Church in Tripp.
There will be a potluck lunch of finger food and other items. Drinks will be provided for by SoDak Stamm, and we will continue our tradition of handing out the old-time bag of peanuts and Christmas goodies.
