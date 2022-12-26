The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during November 2022:
George L. Lundgren, 801 West 12th St.; Roofing; $5,600.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during November 2022:
George L. Lundgren, 801 West 12th St.; Roofing; $5,600.
Tricia Bostwick, 622 West 6th St.; Windows; $8,400.
Benedictine Convent Sacred Heart, 1005 West 8th St.; Commercial – alteration/repair-roofing; $135,000.
Michael C. Binder, 809 West 3rd St.; Demolition.
Barney Edwards LLC, 514 East 13th St.; Windows; $1,500.
L&L Properties; 906 West 19th St.; Commercial – alteration/repair; $10,000.
Dayhuff Development Inc., 2205 Valley Rd.; Roofing; $30,161.68.
J Keith Wing, 510 Riverside Dr.; Roofing; $52,000.
Steve Drotzmann, 1409 Millie Ln.; Single family home – new; $177,265.
David Branscum, 2822 Mary St.; Single family home addition – deck; $14,000.
Barney Edwards LLC, 3000 Piper St.; Commercial – new; $1,100,000.
Kim R. Durham, 1605 Pine St.; Window/door replacement; $15,859.
First Dakota Title LTD Partners, 314 Walnut St.; Commercial – alteration/repair; $9,000.
Cassandra M. Hansen, 2512 Wynn Way; Single family home – alteration/repair; $47,491.20.
Luke Robert Evans, 1205 Jace Cir.; Single family home – new; $274,314.80.
Dillon G. Logue, 1906 John St.; Roofing; $7,500.
Donald Tucker, 410 Locust St.; Single family home – alteration/repair; $50,000.
Michael Anthony Rice, 508 Walnut St.; Multi family home – alteration/repair; $3,500.
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2922 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home – new; $306,956.
United Lofts, LLC, 335 Walnut St.; Commercial – alteration/repair; $70,000.
Elite Storage and Rentals, 1600 Whiting Dr.; Extra territorial jurisdiction; $400,000.
———
Total Fees: $5,087.50
(November 2022) Total Valuation: $2,718,547.68
(November 2021) Total Valuation: $9,166,083.40
(2022) to Date Valuation: $37,007,904.75
(2021) to Date Valuation: $43,861,453.05
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.