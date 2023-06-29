PIERRE —Eight librarians have graduated from the Public Library Training Institute, which took place earlier this month at Northern State University in Aberdeen. The institute, sponsored by the South Dakota State Library, is a four-year program of education for librarian practitioners, support staff, and trustees of small to medium-sized public libraries who do not have library degrees.

Twenty-nine students, representing 26 libraries across South Dakota, attended this year’s institute. The following area individuals graduated this year with a Certificate of Public Library Management:

