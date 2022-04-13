Eighth graders at Yankton Middle School (YMS) and Sacred Heart School got the opportunity Wednesday to fine tune their understanding of how schooling and careers can dovetail into building their futures.
Representatives of South Dakota’s Department of Labor and Regulation (DOL) were on hand at YMS for what organizers hope will become an annual event. The Career Cafe allowed local employers in many fields to interact with students about the careers they offer, and share with them some hands-on demonstrations.
South Dakota’s Week of Work, which began Monday, aims to introduce middle and high school students to career possibilities in their own communities and across the state through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections, according to www.sd.gov.
Some of Yankton’s high school students are experiencing working in manufacturing this week with rotations at Yankton’s Applied Engineering, Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvoracek told the school board at its meeting Monday.
“Some sophomores and juniors this week are rotating in and out at Applied, getting to understand what the work environment is like over there,” he said. “It’s exciting for our kids, and our kids are excited to be over there as well.”
On a related note, though not part of the Week of Work, YHS recently hosted the Mini-Makers Camp, geared toward introducing students to the manufacturing field by giving them hands-on experience with coding, cobot technology, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, virtual welding and precision machining, he noted. By the end, students were able to build their own drone, which they took home.
“It’s really important for kids to start thinking about the careers they want to do — the earlier, the better — what they want to do after high school and classes they should take in high school,” Julie Fleek a regional DOL career advisor who works with the Yankton School District, told the Press & Dakotan. “What better way than to bring it to them instead of them having to go into the field?”
Wednesday’s event was designed with eighth graders in mind to help them figure out what high school classes to take in the fall, she said.
“Being for eighth graders, it’s more hands on,” Fleek said. “It’s better than just sitting in the classroom and being talked to.”
Fleek reached out to some local businesses, asking if they would bring an eighth-grade appropriate activity that would let Career Cafe participants enjoy an “appetizer” of several careers that might “whet their appetites” for choosing a particular career, she said.
“Originally we had wanted to try to get each of the 16 career clusters that are out there,” Fleek said. “(However), this is our first year, so we’re dabbling, and, hopefully, it will grow.”
The 16 career clusters are broad career categories organized to help students acquire the knowledge and skills they need to reach their postsecondary and career goals, according to the S.D. Department of Education’s website.
About half were represented at Wednesday’s event, with activities involving radiators, microscopes with premade slides showing microorganisms, a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, cobot/robotics with a conveyor belt, and a battering ram and bullet-proof vests used in law enforcement.
To allow students to get some hands-on in manufacturing, RTEC brought a virtual welding machine; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife brought live bull frogs, turtles and a young pallid sturgeon; Yankton County EMS brought a machine that acts as a defibrillator and does chest compressions; and Explorers Credit Union brought monopoly money to explain the basics of banking, including loans.
A handout for students showed the career clusters represented at Wednesday’s event, some related careers and average hourly wages for those jobs.
A different group of students was ushered in each period of the day and to be sure they experienced everything, rotating from table to table every 20 minutes.
YMS Principal Heather Olson said the event was a great chance for students to experience the careers available in Yankton.
“The kids are very engaged,” she said. “I think they were kind of surprised at what some of these careers have to offer, and they’ve been asking really great questions.”
Students quickly made the connection between Career Cafe and high school, and they began asking what classes would be needed to pursue the careers that interested them, Olson said.
“The students understood how this correlates with school and careers in the future,” she said.
The DOL has a lot of youth services available when it comes to choosing careers, Lacey Johnson, manager of the Yankton/Lake Andes DOL office, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We like to focus on career exploration with our young individuals and really making them aware of all options,” Johnson said. “Letting them get hands-on experience can be so helpful and could maybe eliminate them going down a road that maybe isn’t a fit for them.
“In the long run, we need to raise our own (workers) and get them employed to stay in our community and have a great work force.”
For more information on youth services at the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, visit www.careerlaunchsd.com or call 605-773-2151.
Local Yankton businesses participating at Wednesday’s Career Cafe include: Ability Building Services, Applied Engineering, Avera, First Technologies, L&M Radiator, Inc., LifeServe, Mitchell Technical College, Northwest Energy, Riverfront Broadcasting, RTEC, Inc., U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Vishay, Yankton County EMS and Explorers Credit Union, Yankton Medical Clinic and the Yankton Police Department.
