100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 6, 1920
• The Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton will probably have its approach on this side of the river either at the foot of Broadway or the foot of Walnut street, it was stated today by John L. Harrington, head of the engineering firm in charge of the work.
• A very large party of USD folks came up yesterday and went home rejoicing this morning after trimming Yankton College in a fiercely fought game of 17-23.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 6, 1945
• Plenty of Yankton citizens, especially those who have a marked bent for “close-harmony”, either as singers or listeners, will be intrigued to learn that a chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing, Incorporated, is planned for this community in the immediate future.
• T-Sgt. W.G. Pottgen, of the Huron army medical recruiting office, was in Yankton today making arrangements for later contacting of women to train as hospital technicians to assist overburdened doctors and nurses in army hospitals throughout the country.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 6, 1970
• An alternative to violence is flexibility in our society to allow social change, said Chicago’s George Williams’ College urban sociologist Dr. Dietrich Reitzes at Mount Marty Thursday night. Dr. Reitzes, on a two-day speaking engagement here, added that at one time it was generally accepted that any alternative was preferable to violence to change society.
• Sen. Karl Mundt, R-S.D. and Rep. Ben Reifel, R-S.D. have been notified of a $2,327 land and water conservation fund grant to the city of Tabor for park development. The Bureau of Outdoor Recreation action in which funding is to be matched by the City will result in development of a two-acre park which will include a picnic shelter, comfort station, installation of playground equipment, and a multi-purpose court for tennis, volleyball, ice skating and other purposes.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 6, 1995
• Ted Blakey, of Yankton has been named the state’s official black historian by proclamation of Gov. Bill Janklow. Blakey, 69, was named to the post by Gov. Janklow in recognition of his own contributions to the state’s history as well as his pioneering efforts at collecting an archive of South Dakota black history.
• Kathryn (Kitty) O’Leary Higgins’ political career began as a four year old listening to the 1952 Presidential nominating convention on the radio. Today, the Yankton native’s career has taken her to the White House, where she is the Assistant to the President for Cabinet Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.