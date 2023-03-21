EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The election will be held April 11, with early voting starting March 27.
NAME: Ben Brunick
FAMILY: My wife Lori and I have been married for twenty-one years and have three boys: Rylend (18), Conner (15), and Brycen (10).
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: YHS/ Self-employed, Chalkstone Woodworking, located in downtown Yankton, also work part-time for the Yankton School District as a morning bus driver
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 3
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: City commission representative for Yankton County Courthouse and Safety Center Advisory Board, B-Y Water Committee, Yankton Transit, and Board of Equalization.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: I can be reached at 605-760-7738.
Why are you running?
Communities are stronger when we all get involved. As a parent of three boys (Rylend, Conner, and Brycen) in the school system, an entrepreneur of a small woodworking business, and a commercial property owner, I feel that I bring a valuable perspective to the City Commission. My wife, Lori and I were born and raised here in Yankton and are proud to be raising our boys here. We love the fact that we can call Yankton our home and we want to work with everyone to make it the best city it can be for our family and yours.
What does striking the right balance on quality-of-life features (Summit Activities Center, aquatics center, park upgrades) and civic needs (police, fire, road maintenance, etc.) look like in a time of rising costs?
Civic needs are essential services. For citizens to thrive, we must always first fulfill these basic needs of safety, security and an efficient, well-maintained infrastructure. The work we will be doing to our wastewater system in the next three years is a prime example of taking care of and maintaining an efficient infrastructure. I’m proud of the hard work and tough decisions our city staff and community made to be ready to go when unprecedented, one-time federal infrastructure monies became available. By being smart, proactive and efficient there, we free up more funds that can be used to fund quality-of-life features that we choose to maintain and pursue. Quality-of-life features are key ingredients to making our community a great place to live!
How do you feel about developing the property immediately west of Yankton Cemetery and, if in favor, what do you view as developing it respectfully?
I feel it is important to continue to have the conversation of what we, as a community, want to do with the land. My job as a commissioner, first and foremost, is to be a representative. I feel the best way to achieve that is to listen to and value public input. The vast majority of input that I have received so far from folks here in Yankton is that they would like to see the land continue as part of the cemetery as a public space. If this is what we as a community choose, I would like to see us better utilize our resources and energies towards other areas of potential growth and development in our wonderful community.
What is the next big project Yankton needs to tackle?
With the wastewater system improvements being the largest infrastructure project the city has undertaken, I feel it is, and continues to be, the next big project we need to tackle. Through the planning, foresight and hard work of city staff, we were able to leverage over $18.5 million in both federal and state grant funding. We also secured over $38.7 million in low-interest loans (2% & 1.875%) to be spread out over the next 20 and 30 years. The grant funding has a tight time line for completion (2026). A large portion of the project is remodeling our existing plant, and it must continue to operate throughout. This is a complicated project. The commission and staff will need to stay focused to successfully complete it.
Additional thoughts?
I would like to say thank you to everyone in the community for the faith you have entrusted in me as a commissioner over the last three years. We have faced some tough decisions as a community, but I’m proud of our resilience and am excited to move forward together into the future. I feel fortunate to call our community of Yankton home and, if re-elected, would be honored to continue my service as a city commissioner for another three years.
