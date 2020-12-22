100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 23, 1920
The joys of taxi driving in winter were brought home to a local taxi man last night. He started to the state hospital last evening and came in behind a team of horses at 12:00 o’clock, making a record breaking trip of five miles in five hours.
Coldest weather of the winter came to Yankton last night when the mercury touched 9 degrees below zero, according to the U.S. weather bureau here. Train service had not fully recovered from the storm today.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 23, 1945
No paper
Years Ago
Wednesday, December 23, 1970
Nebraska has recorded its third best crop production year this year, even if output did fall 13 per cent short of last year’s largest crop of record, the State-Federal Division of Agricultural Statistics noted Tuesday in a review of final yield figures for the state in 1970. Production topped the 1957-59 average by 20 per cent.
The resignation of John Roning as the athletic director at the University of South Dakota has given rise to interesting speculation – not only as to the possible successor, but to the possibility of a reevaluation and a revamping of the physical education department on the Vermillion campus.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 23, 1995
After selling 19,000 candy bars and 10,000 pounds of popcorn, Yankton High School marching band members are about to see the fruits of their labor pay off with a trip to the Orange Bowl parade in Miami.
Nebraska and neighboring states appear to be the influenza hotbed of the nation, an infectious diseases specialist said Friday. The Centers for Disease Control has labeled influenza in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas as “wide-spread,” its most severe designation.
