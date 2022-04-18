• Chloe Barnes, 20, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Tanner Akland, 29, Beresford, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Levi Zimmerman, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeffery Whitaker, 46, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a court hold.
• Arthur Stewart, 27, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Jonathan Thorson, 33, Mission Hill, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Michael Brown, 20, Irene, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Shirley Mincks, 61, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
• Justin Haigh, 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic), aggravated assault (domestic) and interruption of communication (misdemeanor).
• Ross Wiebelhaus, 25, Hartington, Neb., was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tigyr Fahey, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle/property damage).
• Kyler Wuestewald, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
• Henry Marquez, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving without a license, contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, a seatbelt violation and driving under the influence.
• Christopher Leasman, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Reydel Plasencia, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Frank Torres-Graveran, 21, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Mya Iron Heart, 22, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Myrtle Flores Martinez, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Justin Garry, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Mark Langley Sr., 61, Mission Hill, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Courtney Foresta, 34, Springfield, Neb., was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
