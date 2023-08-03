100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 4, 1923
• A “summer blizzard” struck Yankton at 10 o’clock last evening. With an inch and a quarter of rain in half an hour, and a wind that kept up at 48 miles an hour for one five-minute period, there was a blinding, flying spray in the air that hid nearby objects from view. It was a “squall” in the terms of the government weather bureau, W. H. Fallon, observer, said. It did not have the whirling motion of a tornado, but operated like one of the fire spitting snakers in a conventional July 4 celebration — it squirmed along in all directions.
• There is a better chance than there has been in years for schools of South Dakota to get good teachers, school authorities over Yankton County are agreed. The readjustment of wages is bringing about a situation where a school teacher’s salary looks good to as many as it did in former years, and the products turned out by the war-emergency normal training courses are also available. There are plenty of teachers.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 4, 1948
• Mysterious circumstances surrounded an early morning fire today at the Henry Preszler farm, just west of the town of Lesterville, with the charred body of a man, believed to be Preszler, found in the remains of the farm house, one of five buildings on the place which was completely destroyed by the blaze. Yankton county Sheriff Walter Mueller said that a .410 gauge shotgun, which investigation showed had been fired, was found near the body. Also found was the charred remains of a .22 caliber rifle, although officers were unable to determine if this weapon had been fired.
• One of the yardsticks by which growth and development of Yankton might be measured in these days of expansion is the volume of new construction in evidence about the city, and one of the outstanding new structures to be seen is the Yankton Clinic located on West Fourth Street. This brick, story-and-a-half building was completed the first week of March and occupied about the middle of that month, having been in construction since last September when the ground was first broken. It is a handsome structure 36 X 88 feet, built on a slope which affords a two-story effect at the east side.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 4, 1973
• The public is invited to the Yankton Territorial Museum in Westside Park Aug. 12 where the Historical Society of Yankton County will have a concert at 2 p.m. The band concert will precede the burning of the mortgage note as the museum building is now debt-free. Members of the society and old Settlers of Yankton County will be on hand at this celebration and the museum will be opened at 1 p.m.
• Yankton Parks & Recreation Department officials have proclaimed Friday’s 2nd annual Swim Festival at Memorial Park a huge success. Over 180 participants competed in four events in the second annual event. Over 80 ribbons were given out in the day’s competition which was divided into three classes each for boys and girls. To top off the afternoon of swimming and races there was a greased watermelon contest, along with a mass coin dive. The entire festival was capped with a free watermelon feed for everyone.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 4, 1998
• State and local officials are pleased with the turnout at last month’s Techniques of Alcohol Management (TAM) seminar held in Yankton last month. The seminar, which was presented by the South Dakota Retail Liquor Dealers Assoc. (SDLDA) and Yankton Police Department (YPD), was offered to area retailers as a way to reduce the number of alcohol related offense and underage sales. At the Yankton seminar the SDLDA certified 44 participants.
• The 25th annual Hillcrest Pro-Am golf tournament returns to the busy Yankton sports calendar this week. The first one, under the leadership of Laddie Cimpl, was played Aug. 9-11, 1974 and was a 54-hole event that enticed 38 professionals and 167 amateur golfers to vie for a total prize payout of $9,208.50.
