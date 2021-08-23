PIERRE — Proposed content standards in several subject areas are now posted for public comment on the South Dakota Department of Education’s website.
The subject areas are:
• Career and technical education (Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources; Arts, Audio/Video Technology, and Communications; Finance; Health Science; Human Services; Manufacturing)
• Fine arts
• Social studies
State law charges the Department of Education with preparing content standards for each grade. The Board of Education Standards, in turn, is responsible for hosting four hearings, to give members of the public the opportunity to provide input regarding the proposed standards.
The board will hold the first public hearing on these proposed standards at its Sept. 20 meeting at Holgate Middle School in Aberdeen. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. (Central). The other three hearings will be held throughout the 2021-22 school year at board meetings in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City. The board will take final action on the proposed standards at the last of these meetings.
In addition to making public comment at the four hearings, members of the public can submit written comment at any time, up until the final hearing, via an online tool or standard mail.
To access the proposed standards and to provide public comment via the online tool, visit the Department of Education’s Content Standards: Under Review webpage. Comments sent by mail should be directed to: Department of Education, ATTN: Laura Scheibe or Shannon Malone, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501.
