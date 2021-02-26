South Dakota reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 15 new deaths.
South Dakota’s deaths raised the state toll to 1,879. None of the new deaths occurred in the Yankton area.
The state also recorded 143 new infections Friday.
Locally, Yankton County reported two new cases and two new recoveries, keeping the active case total at 34.
Other area counties recording new cases included Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+1) and Union (+2) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar (+3), Dixon (+3) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota reported three active cases (2 staff, 1 student), up one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation remained at six (0 on campus).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics posted Friday by the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 112,107 (+143: 103 confirmed, 40 probable);
• Active Cases — 1,944 (-4);
• Recoveries — 108,284 (+140);
• Hospitalizations — 6,591 ever hospitalized (+2); 96 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 3,614 new tests processed; 723 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 8.1% (+0.1%);
• Vaccinations — 207,943 total vaccinations (+10,893); 136,143 individuals vaccinated (+5,995).
In Nebraska, the 15 new deaths raised the state toll to 2,078. The state has recorded 31 deaths the past four days.
The DHHS also posted 266 new cases.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 200,403 (+266);
• Active Cases — 44,388;
• Recoveries — 153,937 (+202);
• Hospitalizations — 6,088 ever hospitalized (+6); 166 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 9,342 new tests processed; 1,706 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 397,582 (+18,897).
