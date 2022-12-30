Rye To Take Over As Advertising Director At The Press & Dakotan
Beth Rye will be taking over as advertising director at the Press & Dakotan Tuesday.

The start of the New Year brings some big changes to the Press & Dakotan.

Starting next week, veteran Press & Dakotan Digital Media Director/Advertising Sales Representative Beth Rye will take up the reins as advertising director, while longtime advertising director Micki Schievelbein will transition to semi-retirement.

