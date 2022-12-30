Rye To Take Over As Advertising Director At The Press & Dakotan

The start of the New Year brings some big changes to the Press & Dakotan.
Starting next week, veteran Press & Dakotan Digital Media Director/Advertising Sales Representative Beth Rye will take up the reins as advertising director, while longtime advertising director Micki Schievelbein will transition to semi-retirement.
“I am just very honored to be able to have this position. It’s kind of a dream of mine that started many years ago,” Rye told the Press & Dakotan. “(Also), Micki’s left such a good structure in place for me. I’m very lucky.”
Rye said she has a lot of ideas and is excited to bring some of them to her new position.
“There’s just never been any doubt for me, Beth’s handled everything anybody’s ever thrown at her and done it amazingly!” Schievelbein told the Press & Dakotan. “So, when I knew it was my time, I highly recommended Beth, and I’m glad she wanted to step into the role. I know she’ll do a fantastic job.”
Rye has been with the Press & Dakotan for 25 years, much of it on the digital side.
“Beth was here when I got here,” Schievelbein said. “I remember when I came down to interview for the position, Beth’s title was new media director because Internet online websites were still fairly new. The Press & Dakotan has always had the leading edge in that, and part of that is due to Beth.”
When Rye came aboard, the Press & Dakotan had two computers with online connections, each with a dial-up modem and a single email address for the entire company, Rye said.
“I used to do a split shift,” she said. “I would work from, like, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and then I’d come in at night, around 10 p.m. or 11 at night and work until about midnight or 1 a.m., and I would put up the news articles (online).”
In 1997, nothing was web based.
The paper used a program that ran on a computer that broke down nearly every night. Rye said she regularly found herself in a panic, calling the corporate office for help.
During her tenure, Rye’s position changed from new media director to digital media director, which more accurately reflected what the job became as the internet’s role in corporate and daily life developed into what it is today, Schievelbein said.
Schievelbein, who has been the advertising director at the Press & Dakotan for more than 18 years, will be staying on as a consultant and marketing representative and will be available to help out and answer questions.
My management philosophy has been, “I’m only as strong as my weakest link.”
“The advertising department encompasses the advertising sales, the website, classifieds and graphics. All that falls under this wing,” Schievelbein said, noting her management philosophy that the group is only as strong as its weakest link. “We’ve always had a really good team since I’ve been here, and I am really proud of that. I can’t say enough about my team, past and present. They made my job easier and fun!”
Rye said she feels fortunate to have worked with Schievelbein, who initially brought approximately 27 years of newspaper industry experience to the Press & Dakotan.
“I am extremely thankful that she is staying on to help me because digital media director will be absorbed into the ad director position, and I’ll be wearing both hats,” Rye said. “Micki’s been doing this for 45 years. She’s seen it all, she’s done it all. It has never been her first rodeo for anything that’s come our way.”
So, for a while, the two women, who have been co-workers and friends, will now enter a mentoring relationship, too, Schievelbein said.
“That’s only fair,” she said. “I remember when I came to interview and I was with Beth, she asked me, ‘How much do you know about the internet?’ I said, ‘Nothing. I’m yours.’ She taught me a lot, so now, it’s my turn.
“We’ve always worked really well together.”
Through the years, there have been many milestones reached since the two women started working together, including expanding the website, updating it, adding a mobile app and adding a paywall.
On a personal note, during that time, Rye became a mother of two and Schievelbein gained five grandchildren.
“So those are (also) milestones that we’ve shared, and I think that keeps us closer together,” Schievelbein said.
Not so much a milestone, but more of a shared commitment, the advertising department has been very customer focused, as well, she said.
“When they’re successful, we’re successful, and I think that’s really important in our business,” Schievelbein said. “I am very comfortable that Beth will continue that.”
Press & Dakotan Publisher Gary Wood shared a comment about the transition, which he said was a seamless opportunity for the paper.
“I’m thankful that Micki has been part of our team for so long, and we’re happy that she is willing to stay on and help out in the sales department,” he said. “Beth has been here for 25 years and done an awesome job for us for so long, so I’m very happy and excited for the future.”
