PIERRE — The State-Tribal Relations Interim Legislative Committee, chaired by Representative Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), will hold its fourth meeting of the 2020 interim on Thursday Oct. 22, beginning at 1 p.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings. Live audio of the meeting will be available at http://www.sd.net.
At the meeting, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson will address the members, and the committee will discuss and hear testimony on various tribal issues, including reestablishing the Office of Indian Education within the Department of Education, COVID-19 related issues in state prisons, and charter school legislation. There is also time reserved for tribal leaders and public testimony.
The meeting agenda is available online at https://sdlegislature.gov/Interim/Documents.aspx?Committee=234&Session=2020&tab=Detail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.