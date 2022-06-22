South Dakota recorded five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 2,936. None of the new fatalities were recorded in the Yankton area.
The DOH posted 971 new infections, which was down one from last week, while active cases rose by 9% to 2,780.
There were 65 current hospitalizations reported, up 13 from last week. There were 41 new hospitalizations recorded.
Locally, Yankton County reported 23 new cases and 15 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 57. Two new hospitalizations were also recorded.
Other DOH statistics for Wednesday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (5) — Bon Homme County, +1; Clay County, +1; Douglas County, +1; Yankton County, +2;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 19.7% (+0.5%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (67/+4 from last week) — Bon Homme Co., +7; Charles Mix Co., +5; Clay Co., +11; Douglas Co., +6; Hutchinson Co., +7; Turner Co., +4; Union Co., +4; Yankton Co., +23;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (181/+10) — Bon Homme Co., 13 (+4); Charles Mix Co., 13 (0 change); Clay Co., 32 (+2); Douglas Co., 7 (+5); Hutchinson Co., 28 (-7); Turner Co., 17 (+2); Union Co., 14 (-4); Yankton Co., 57 (+8);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — LOW: none; MODERATE: Bon Homme Co., Charles Mix Co., Union Co.; SUBSTANTIAL: Yankton Co.; HIGH: Clay Co., Douglas Co., Hutchinson Co., Turner Co.
