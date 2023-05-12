Nebraska’s Chief Standing Bear Honored With Nationwide USPS Stamp

Nebraskans honor a U.S. Postal Service stamp issued in honor of Chief Standing Bear on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The story of Chief Standing Bear will spread across the nation with a U.S. Postal Service stamp issued Friday portraying the Ponca leader.

Nebraskans gathered outside Chief Standing Bear’s statue on Centennial Mall in downtown Lincoln, including USPS officials, Ponca Tribe leaders and descendants of the chief, to observe the nationwide honor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.